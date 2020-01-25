Korona spreads to south asia; 11 suspected cases from India

Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 10:24

Health authorities in Nepal confirmed yesterday that a student who returned from Wuhan, China tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the first South Asian country to report the deadly disease.



Furthermore Eleven people in four cities of India have been kept under observation after they returned from China and showed mild symptoms of the new coronavirus that has killed 41 people in the country, infected nearly 1,300 there and has spread across Asia as well as the US and Europe.



Meanwhile the Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing upon the advice of the Ministry of Foreign Relations, is in discussion with the relevant Chinese authorities and other embassies in Beijing to explore all the possibilities of evacuating Sri Lankans in Wuhan.



The foreign ministry says that the Embassy is closely monitoring the evolving situation of the coronavirus infection in China and is presently in discussion with relevant Chinese authorities in Beijing and Wuhan as well as Sri Lankans in Wuhan and other parts of China.



It has also been reported that from around 100 sri lankan students in Wuhuan city only about 25-30 are remaining due to the holiday season.



Meanwhile issuing a communiqué, SriLankan Airlines says that they implement precautionary measures to mitigate Corona virus risk in the Far East, with the safety and well-being of its valued passengers and staff being of paramount importance.