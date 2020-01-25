Pujith+arrives+at+the+Easter+Sunday+commission

Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 10:18

IGP Pujith Jayasundara who was sent on compulsory leave and is currently in remand custody arrived at the presidential commission of inquiry probing the Easter Sunday attacks in order to testify.

Our correspondent at the location said the IGP was brought to the location in a prison’s van.

This is the first occasion I which he is testifying before the commission.

Our correspondent further noted that former governor of the western province Azath Salley who was called to testify today also arrived at the commission.

Meanwhile chairman of the sinhala raavaya national organization former parliamentarian venerable Akmeemana Dayaratana thera said that former governor Asath Salley who gave contradicting statements at the commission should be arrested.