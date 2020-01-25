UNP+leadership+crisis+continues

Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 12:52

Several proposals have been made by parliamentarians regarding the UNP leadership crisis.

It has been proposed to give the party leadership to Ranil Wickremesinghe and the leadership of the new alliance as well as the prime minister candidacy to opposition leader Sajith Premadasa.

MP Wijepala Hettiarachchi said that they arrived at these proposals during several discussions which were held recently.

However MP Ashok Abeysinghe said that if the party leadership is not given to opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, they will create an alliance under his leadership and give nominations to MPs.

He further noted that the UNP also can be a part of it.