Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 12:52
TNA ready for discussion with government
TNA says that they are ready to commence discussions with the current government.

Its spokesperson MP M.A. Sumandiran said that if they will be provided with an opportunity for such a discussion, they will agree to it.
