Operations around China in search of coronavirus victims- Embassy attempts to help Sri Lankans stranded in Wuhan
Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 18:41
Operations around China in search of coronavirus victims- Embassy attempts to help Sri Lankans stranded in Wuhan
Sri Lankan embassy in Beijing says that measures are underway to evacuate or to return to Sri Lanka, any Sri Lankans who are stranded in Wuhan china due to the new coronavirus.

Its acting ambassador K.K. Yoganandan said that around 30 Sri Lankans are currently remaining in Wuhan.

He further noted that they have no reports on any Sri Lankans falling victim to the virus and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hubei Province is providing necessary advice to the Sri Lankan students in Wuhan to protect them from infection.

Meanwhile China has ordered nationwide measures to identify and immediately isolate suspected cases of a deadly virus on trains, airplanes and buses, as the death toll and number of patients has skyrocketed.

Furthermore some 56 million people are now affected by transport bans around the epicentre of China's virus outbreak as five more cities announced travel restrictions today to contain the disease.

The rules include closing public transport links and access to highways in the cities.

China deployed 450 military medical staff to Wuhan.

The medics, who arrived on military aircraft late Friday, include doctors with experience combating SARS or Ebola, and will be dispatched to hospitals that are reportedly short on beds due to a crush of infected patients and worried locals.
Corona-virus spreads to India, Measures taken to prevent spreading it to Sri lanka
Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 6:10
