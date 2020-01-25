Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 17:46

Pujitha testifies before the Easter Sunday commission for an hour

IGP Pujith Jayasundara who was sent on compulsory leave and is currently in remand custody arrived at the presidential commission of inquiry probing the Easter Sunday attacks in order to testify.



Our correspondent at the location said the IGP was brought to the location in a prison’s van and testified for nearly one hour.



The commission has inquired him regarding the attack on Buddha statues in Mawanella and the phone call given by Asath Salley to the IGP regarding the suspects in connected to the incident.



The IGP has said that he received such a phone call from Asath Salley saying that he will render assistance to apprehend the suspects in connection to the incident.



