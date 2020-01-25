Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 18:42

BAR association appoints a committee to look into the problems in the judiciary

The BAR association has appointed a committee to study key points which are currently been discussed about the judiciary and provide recommendations.



The committee which comprises of 6 senior attorneys has been appointed at the associations monthly meeting today.



The secretary of the BAR association attorney-at-law Kaushalya Navaratne said that they will summarize the recommendations given by the committee and announce their stance within the next week.



Meanwhile the nawa sinhala raavaya organization accuses that UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has used Ranjan Ramanayake in an attempt to breach the trust of the public on the judiciary.



At a media briefing convened in Colombo today the sinhala raavaya organization said that Ranjan Ramanayake is using his parliamentary privileges to level preposterous accustations at different parties.