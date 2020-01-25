Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 18:45

Another protest in Malabe asking for Duminda

Yet another protest was held today demanding justice for former MP Duminda Silva by investigating into the information revealed by MP Ranjan Ramanayaka’s audio recordings.



The protest was held near the Malabe main bus stand.



The protest which was organized by the residents of Kaduwela saw the participation of number of civil organizations including Sinhaley national organization, Lankika api national organization and the Deshapremi Eksath Jathika Pakshaya.



The protesters thereafter engaged in a march towards the Thalahena junction.



