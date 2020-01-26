HiruNews
Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 11:03
4 at IDH test negative for Wuhan Corona Virus
The 4 persons who were receiving treatment at the IDH hospital under suspicion of having contracted the Wuhan Corona Virus have tested negative.

However, further tests are been carried out on the samples obtained from them.

A Chinese female and another Sri Lankan student who had recently arrived in the island from China were among the 4 who were receiving treatment.

Director of the Medical Research Institute in Borella Doctor Jayaruwan Bandara said that if required the samples may be sent overseas for further testing.

The death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus in China continues rising as authorities and health care workers struggle to contain the outbreak.

The virus, which was first discovered in Wuhan in December, has spread to every province in China, except the remote autonomous region of Tibet.
