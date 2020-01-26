Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 12:47

2 Sri Lankan females win India’s Padma Sri Award

The Government of India has decided to confer Padma Shri Awards on Deshabandu Dr. Vajira Chitrasena and Late Professor Indra Dassanayake, two women from Sri Lanka for their pioneering contributions in their individual fields of work and for strengthening India-Sri Lanka ties.



Padma Shri Awards are one of the highest civilian awards in India, and are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister of India every year.



The awards seek to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.



Dr. Vajira Chitrasena is a living legend of Sri Lankan dance while late Professor Indra Dassanayake was a renowned Professor of Hindi at Kelaniya University.