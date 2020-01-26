Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 12:44

Reason for the Madolsima bus accident which killed 9 found to be poor maintenance

The report compiled by the Committee appointed to look in to the recent bus accident in Passara - Madolsima has handed its report to the Secretary of the Ministry of Passenger Transport.



The report has found that extremely poor maintenance was the cause for the bus accident where a bolt joint had come off.



Chairman of the SLTB Kingsley Ranawaka said that another investigation is currently underway to look in to the maintenance records of the bus.



9 people died and 40 were injured in the accident on the 6th of this month.