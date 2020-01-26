Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 12:59

Death toll rises to 56 in China while 237 in critical condition

The death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus in China continues rising as authorities and health care workers struggle to contain the outbreak.



56 people have been killed by the new coronavirus in China and 1,900 confirmed cases have been reported across the country.



237 patients are in critical condition.



Hong Kong and Thailand have reported 5 cases each while, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, France, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Macao, United States, Vietnam and Nepal have also reported cases.



Lunar New Year celebrations - the country's most important holiday - have been greatly impacted in Beijing, Hong Kong and other major cities due to the virus.



Nearly 60 million people are under partial lockdown in the province of Hubei.



The US government is chartering a plane to evacuate Americans from the locked down Chinese city of Wuhan - though it says it will not have enough seats on the plane for everyone.