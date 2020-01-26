HiruNews
Attorney+general+before+the+constitutional+council
Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 18:47
Attorney general before the constitutional council
The constitutional council is paying special attention regarding the order given by attorney-general Dappula De Livera to arrest high court judge Gihan Pilapitiya.

It has been decided at the last constitutional council meeting to call the attorney general through the speaker to inquire into the matter.

The constitutional council met last Friday under the patronage of the speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

It saw the participation of prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and other representatives from the government and the opposition.

A release issued by the Parliamentary communication department said that it has been discussed that the order given by the attorney general breaches the trust of the public regarding the court system and it affects the sovereignty of the courts and the dignity of the judges.

The release further noted that the council’s attention was drawn to the arrests of parliamentarians, the IGP and former defense secretary which were carried out following the order given by the attorney-general.

Therefore the council has decided that the speaker should call the attorney-general and inquire into the matter.



