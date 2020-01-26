Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 18:49

Spread of corona increases- Foreign minister advises to prevent from inessential foreign travels

China's National Health Commission said today that the coronavirus transmission ability is getting stronger and infections could continue to rise, with more than 2,000 people globally infected and 56 in China killed by the disease.



National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei, speaking at a press briefing said that the new coronavirus is infectious in its incubation period - before symptoms show - making it harder to contain.



Meanwhile according to airport sources a Philippine national woman and a Pakistani national who arrived at Katunayake airport from Kuala Lampur, Malaysia have been admitted to the IDH hospital due to fever.



The 4 persons who were receiving treatment at the IDH hospital under suspicion of having contracted the Wuhan Corona Virus have tested negative.



However, further tests are been carried out on the samples obtained from them.



A Chinese female and another Sri Lankan student who had recently arrived in the island from China were among the 4 who were receiving treatment.



Director of the Medical Research Institute in Borella Doctor Jayaruwan Bandara said that if required the samples may be sent overseas for further testing.



Meanwhile while claiming that there was no need to panic over the Corona Virus, the Health Ministry has advised the general public to wear face masks as a safety measure.



Furthermore the minister of foreign affairs Dinesh Gunawardena requests the public to abstain from inessential foreign travels.



