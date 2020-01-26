Home
Asia Broadcasting Home
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Picture Story
Your Opinion
Political Talks
Rasa Katha
Hot Video
Business
Sports
Entertainment
TV News
Hiru TV News 6.55 PM
Hiru TV News 9.55 PM
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
Hard Talk
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Balaya
Salakuna
Classifieds
Hiru Videos
Hiru Gossip
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
Awards
Contact Us
iReport
Advertise with us
Local News
International News
Business News
Sports News
Entertainment News
X
Follow Us On
Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 20:56
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 9.55 tonight
112
Views
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 9.55 tonight
This news telecast is available live on You Tube
Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON
ANDROID
&
APPLE
HOT VIDEO
2 people admitted to IDH on suspicion they were infected by the Corona virus
Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 6:44
More Hot Videos...
Share
1,203 Views
International News
China coronavirus spread is accelerating, Xi Jinping warns
Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 6:22
The spread of a deadly new virus is accelerating, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned,...
Read More
Share
454 Views
At least 14 dead as buildings collapse owing to Trukey earthquake
Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 6:41
At least 14 people have been killed and hundreds hurt in a powerful earthquake in eastern...
Read More
Share
568 Views
Six dead in Rot am See attack
Friday, 24 January 2020 - 19:25
Six people have been killed and others wounded in a shooting in the south-west German...
Read More
Share
155 Views
The new Corona virus could spread rapidly - Chinese health officials warn
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 9:41
The new virus could mutate & spread further, Chinese health officials warn; The death...
Read More
Share
549 Views
Hundreds of US-bound migrants cross river to reach Mexico
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 6:55
The number of people infected with a new virus in China tripled over the weekend, with...
Read More
Share
399 Views
See All
Sri Lanka in move to liberalize alcohol licenses to boost tourism
Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 6:51
Share
47 Views
Edex Expo 2020 Kandy leg to commence on 24th Jan ’20, after a successful event in Colombo
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:55
Share
144 Views
Trade deficit contracts in first 11 months of 2019
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:41
Share
165 Views
Australia to lose billions as bushfires deter tourists
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:47
Share
187 Views
US and China sign deal to ease trade war
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:37
Share
106 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The...
Read More
Share
13,936 Views
Follow Us On
MOST VIEWED NEWS
4 at IDH test negative for Wuhan Corona Virus
no need to panic about Chinese Coronavirus, however general public are advised to wear face masks as a safety measure
Death toll from Wuhan Coronavirus rises to 54; 1,600 infected - China’s President warns outbreak is accelerating
Reason for the Madolsima bus accident which killed 9 found to be poor maintenance
Death toll rises to 56 in China while 237 in critical condition
Mathews back in top 20 after Harare double-century
Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 6:32
Share
248 Views
Mahmudullah critical of Lahore pitch after Bangladesh lose T20I opener
Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 6:38
Share
918 Views
Sri Lanka thrash Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
Friday, 24 January 2020 - 7:59
Share
535 Views
Angelo Mathews passes 150 in the first test against Zimbabwe
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:44
Share
646 Views
India v Australia: Rohit Sharma century leads hosts to ODI series win
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:45
Share
402 Views
See All
Grammy 2020: tonight!
Read More
Harry and Meghan: No other option but to step back, says duke
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:43
Share
413 Views
Rocky Johnson has died
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:47
Share
418 Views
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:36
Share
567 Views
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42
Share
594 Views
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:41
Share
322 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
618 Views
75,716 Views
25,593 Views
53,800 Views
129 Views
120,578 Views
Top