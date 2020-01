Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:00

US basketball legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

1,674

Views

US basketball legend Kobe Bryant (41), one of the greatest players in the game's history, killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, USA.



Baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter & wife were in the helicopter with Kobe Bryant & his daughter Gianna when it crashed killing all.