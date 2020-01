Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:32

At least 30 people have died during severe rainstorms in Brazil's Minas Gerais state. (meenas – gare)

Many of the victims were buried in landslides or washed away in floods after intense rain on Friday and Saturday.

More than 2,500 people were evacuated from their homes, and local TV showed images of ruined houses under red mud.

Rescue work continued overnight into Sunday, with 17 people missing.