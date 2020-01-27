CB+to+reveal+missing+sections+of+bond+audit+report

Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:33

Central Bank Governor W.D. Lakshman says that the Central Bank will forward the complete forensic audits on the Treasury bond issue to Parliament together with annexures and exhibits.

He said that in line with a request made by Parliament, the CB’s Monetary Board had approved releasing the complete forensic audits to Parliament.

The decision to forward the complete forensic audit reports to Parliament comes after MPs from both the Government and Opposition raised the issue this week stating that the reports they had been provided with, did not contain the relevant annexures and exhibits.