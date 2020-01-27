HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
Two+shops%2C+house+and+lorry+damaged+in+Lindula+fire
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 9:15
Two shops, house and lorry damaged in Lindula fire
239

Views
A fire has erupted last night at a timber shop in the Palmerston area in Lindula.

Our correspondent stated that the fire has damaged the shop, a home, a building materials shop and a lorry.

The residents of the area and the Nuwara Eliya Fire Brigade have tried to extinguish the fire and their efforts have failed.

It is reported that the fire was extinguished after a three-and-a-half-hour operation with the help of soldiers of the Thalawakele and Nuwara Eliya Army camps.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and the damage caused by the fire has still not been estimated.

Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
HOT VIDEO
Spread of corona increases- Foreign minister advises to prevent from inessential foreign travels
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:21
HiruNews
HiruNews
More Hot Videos...
    Share  446 Views
HiruNews
International News
Dozens dead in severe Minas Gerais rainstorms
 Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:32
HiruNews
At least 30 people have died during severe rainstorms in Brazil's Minas Gerais state....
Read More
    Share   174 Views
US basketball legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
 Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:00
HiruNews
US basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are among nine people killed...
Read More
    Share   2,743 Views
China coronavirus spread is accelerating, Xi Jinping warns
 Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 6:22
HiruNews
The spread of a deadly new virus is accelerating, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned,...
Read More
    Share   563 Views
At least 14 dead as buildings collapse owing to Trukey earthquake
 Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 6:41
HiruNews
At least 14 people have been killed and hundreds hurt in a powerful earthquake in eastern...
Read More
    Share   591 Views
Six dead in Rot am See attack
 Friday, 24 January 2020 - 19:25
HiruNews
Six people have been killed and others wounded in a shooting in the south-west German...
Read More
    Share   166 Views
See All
HiruNews
Sri Lanka in move to liberalize alcohol licenses to boost tourism
 Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 6:51
    Share   61 Views
HiruNews
Edex Expo 2020 Kandy leg to commence on 24th Jan ’20, after a successful event in Colombo
 Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:55
    Share   147 Views
HiruNews
Trade deficit contracts in first 11 months of 2019
 Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:41
    Share   167 Views
HiruNews
Australia to lose billions as bushfires deter tourists
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:47
    Share   191 Views
HiruNews
US and China sign deal to ease trade war
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:37
    Share   109 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
HiruNews
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The... Read More
  Share   14,032 Views
MOST VIEWED NEWS
HiruNews
Joe Root moves tourists closer to series win
 Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:50
    Share   59 Views
HiruNews
Mathews back in top 20 after Harare double-century
 Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 6:32
    Share   332 Views
HiruNews
Mahmudullah critical of Lahore pitch after Bangladesh lose T20I opener
 Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 6:38
    Share   1,023 Views
HiruNews
Sri Lanka thrash Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
 Friday, 24 January 2020 - 7:59
    Share   584 Views
HiruNews
Angelo Mathews passes 150 in the first test against Zimbabwe
 Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:44
    Share   669 Views
See All
HiruNews
News Image
HiruNews
Dolly Parton wins 10th competitive Grammy Award
Read More
HiruNews
Grammy 2020: tonight!
 Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 6:57
    Share   103 Views
HiruNews
Harry and Meghan: No other option but to step back, says duke
 Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:43
    Share   420 Views
HiruNews
Rocky Johnson has died
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:47
    Share   431 Views
HiruNews
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:36
    Share   571 Views
HiruNews
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
 Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42
    Share   597 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
694 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
75,826 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
25,616 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
53,868 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
193 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
120,640 Views
Top