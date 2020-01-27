Monday, 27 January 2020 - 9:15

Two shops, house and lorry damaged in Lindula fire

A fire has erupted last night at a timber shop in the Palmerston area in Lindula.



Our correspondent stated that the fire has damaged the shop, a home, a building materials shop and a lorry.



The residents of the area and the Nuwara Eliya Fire Brigade have tried to extinguish the fire and their efforts have failed.



It is reported that the fire was extinguished after a three-and-a-half-hour operation with the help of soldiers of the Thalawakele and Nuwara Eliya Army camps.



The cause of the fire is not yet known and the damage caused by the fire has still not been estimated.



