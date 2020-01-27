China+extends+travel+restrictions+to+contain+coronavirus+epidemic

Home
HOT VIDEO
Spread of corona increases- Foreign minister advises to prevent from inessential foreign travels
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:21
More Hot Videos...
67 Views
International News
Dozens dead in severe Minas Gerais rainstorms
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:32
At least 30 people have died during severe rainstorms in Brazil's Minas Gerais state....
Read More
34 Views
US basketball legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:00
US basketball legend Kobe Bryant (41), one of the greatest players in the game's history,...
Read More
1,328 Views
China coronavirus spread is accelerating, Xi Jinping warns
Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 6:22
The spread of a deadly new virus is accelerating, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned,...
Read More
534 Views
At least 14 dead as buildings collapse owing to Trukey earthquake
Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 6:41
At least 14 people have been killed and hundreds hurt in a powerful earthquake in eastern...
Read More
584 Views
Six dead in Rot am See attack
Friday, 24 January 2020 - 19:25
Six people have been killed and others wounded in a shooting in the south-west German...
Read More
156 Views
See All
Sri Lanka in move to liberalize alcohol licenses to boost tourism
Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 6:51
55 Views
Edex Expo 2020 Kandy leg to commence on 24th Jan ’20, after a successful event in Colombo
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:55
147 Views
Trade deficit contracts in first 11 months of 2019
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:41
167 Views
Australia to lose billions as bushfires deter tourists
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:47
188 Views
US and China sign deal to ease trade war
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:37
108 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The...
Read More
14,007 Views
MOST VIEWED NEWS
4 at IDH test negative for Wuhan Corona Virus
no need to panic about Chinese Coronavirus, however general public are advised to wear face masks as a safety measure
Death toll rises to 56 in China while 237 in critical condition
Reason for the Madolsima bus accident which killed 9 found to be poor maintenance
State Minister having doubts regarding the Opposition Leader
Joe Root moves tourists closer to series win
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:50
29 Views
Mathews back in top 20 after Harare double-century
Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 6:32
306 Views
Mahmudullah critical of Lahore pitch after Bangladesh lose T20I opener
Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 6:38
983 Views
Sri Lanka thrash Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
Friday, 24 January 2020 - 7:59
574 Views
Angelo Mathews passes 150 in the first test against Zimbabwe
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:44
662 Views
See All
Dolly Parton wins 10th competitive Grammy Award
Read More
Grammy 2020: tonight!
Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 6:57
95 Views
Harry and Meghan: No other option but to step back, says duke
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:43
417 Views
Rocky Johnson has died
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:47
423 Views
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:36
569 Views
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42
596 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
694 Views
75,826 Views
25,616 Views
53,868 Views
193 Views
120,640 Views
