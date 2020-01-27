The+Galle+Harbour+calculates+weight+based+on+eye+level

Monday, 27 January 2020 - 9:42

Trade unions of the Galle Harbour allege that the scales required to weigh the cargo shipped in the vessels at the Galle Harbour have not been installed for nearly four years.

The trade unions point out that this is a very large scale that can weigh up to 100 tons and in the absence of this scale, the weight is calculated based on eye level.

The previous scales of the harbour were destroyed in 2004 and an old scale was brought back from the port of Colombo in 2005 and fixed.

The General Secretary of All Ceylon Port General Employees Union Chandrasiri Mahagamage stated that although the scales had been removed from the premises under the Galle Port Development Project in 2014 and 2015, it has not been installed yet.