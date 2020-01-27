Monday, 27 January 2020 - 7:53

National action committee appointed to prevent the spread of Corona virus in Sri Lanka - Special hot line introduced to obtain information regarding Sri Lankans in China

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed to appoint a National Action Committee to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus in Sri Lanka.



Accordingly, a committee has been appointed for the implementation of health measures and future programs to prevent the spread of the virus.



The Committee comprises 15 members including Additional Secretary to the President, Rear Admiral Jayanath Colombage, Secretary to the Health Ministry, Bhadrani Jayawardene and Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.



The committee will meet today at 5.00 pm under the patronage of the Minister of Health to discuss future measures and security measures to be implemented to prevent spread of coronavirus.



On the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday, the Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing, submitted an application to land a Sri Lankan Airlines aircraft in Wuhan city airport to airlift 32 Sri Lankan students including their family members.



The Embassy is closely following up with the Foreign Ministry of China and Foreign Affairs Office of the Wuhan Province to expedite the process of obtaining clearance for the landing of the aircraft, as soon as they are allowed to travel out of their present locations.



The Ministry, Embassy and Consulate Generals are also working with the Sri Lankan Airlines in seeking to operationalize instructions to bring back all other Sri Lankan students presently in China. It is estimated that presently approximately 860 students remain in China, spread in various city centres throughout the country.



Meanwhile, the Embassy in Beijing, Consulate Generals in Guangzhou and Shanghai are in constant touch with the Sri Lankan students in Wuhan and other parts of China to provide information with regard to the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent any infection.



The Mission and posts have not received any information on any Sri Lankans infected by the Coronavirus.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa ordered necessary authorities to bring back Sri Lankan students residing in areas in which the virus has been reported in, within 48 hours.



Accordingly, it has been reported that the civil aviation authority, health ministry and ministry of foreign affairs continue discussions further.



A spokesperson for Sri Lankan airlines noted that upon granting of authorization, several flights of Sri Lankan airlines have been organized to depart for China.



Information has been received via the Chinese embassy on 150 students residing in Chengdu of the Sichuan province in China, as well as another 30 students in Naninhi.



The ministry of foreign affairs noted that a 24 hour hotline has been introduced by the Sri Lankan embassy to China in Beijing to obtain information regarding all Sri Lankans in China.



Accordingly, information can be obtained by contacting 0086-10- 65321861/2.



Meanwhile the medical tests are being carried out on the Philipine national and Pakistani national who were admitted to IDH due to running a suspicious fever.



The two individuals were admitted to hospital last evening upon traveling from Kuala Lampur, Malaysia to Sri Lanka owing to a fever condition.



Meanwhile, it was confirmed during the preliminary medical examinations that the four individuals who were admitted to IDH on suspicion on having contracted the Corona virus, had not contracted the virus.



However the reconfirmation report is to be received today.



IDH continues medical tests on the Indonesian national and Pakistani who arrived from Kuala Lampur.



However, the ministry of health noted that Sri Lankans should not unnecessarily panic over the Corona virus.



The communique issued by the health ministry notes that as a precautionary measure, face masks could be used.



The director of infectious diseases at the ministry of health, Dr.Sudath Samaraweera noted that all passengers arriving in Sri Lanka from China is subjected to a special detection scan at the airport.



