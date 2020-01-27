China+has+extended+its+travel+ban+on+cities+with+coronavirus.

Monday, 27 January 2020 - 9:33

China has extended its travel ban on cities infected with coronavirus.

Foreign reports stated that the authorities have taken steps to extend the holidays given for the Lunar New Year.

Foreign reports further state that the death toll from coronavirus in China has risen to 80 and the number of people infected by it has exceeded 2,800.

In the face of the current situation, China has lost the hosting rights of the two international matches to be held in China.

The opportunity to host World Indoor Athletics Championships to be held from the 13th to the 15th of March and the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships to be held in February, has been lost as a result.