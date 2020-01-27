Monday, 27 January 2020 - 8:08

UPDATE - Railway delay on Kelaniweli line ends

1,046

Views

The Railway Department states that the delay in the in the Kelani Valley Line due to a train being stalled as a result of technical fault at the Kottawa Railway Station has been restored.



The slow train traveling from Padukka to Colombo Fort was delayed this morning due to a technical fault.



Update : 09.25 AM Monday, january, 2020

----------------------------------------------------------



The Railway Department states that a train being stalled as a result of technical fault at the Kottawa railway station has caused a delay in the Kelani Valley line.



The slow train traveling from Padukka to Colombo Fort was delayed this morning due to a technical fault.



The Railway Department stated that they were taking necessary steps to transport the passengers of the train to Colombo by another train.