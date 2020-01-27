Two+Philippine+ships+in+Colombo+port

Monday, 27 January 2020 - 9:41

Two Philippine Navy ships have arrived at the Port of Colombo for an official visit.

The Sri Lanka Navy stated that the vessels Ramon Alcaraz and Davao Delsur arrived at the Port of Colombo on a three-day official visit.

The Commanding Officers of these ships met the Commander, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe at the Western Naval Command Headquarters and held several bilateral discussions.

They will stay in Sri Lanka until Wednesday and during that time they will also participate in friendly sports events and cultural events organized by the Sri Lanka Navy.