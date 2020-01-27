Monday, 27 January 2020 - 9:28

President congratulates the Most Venerable Kotugoda Dhammawasa Mahanayake Thera

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has congratulated the Most Venerable Kotugoda Dhammawasa Mahanayake Thera, of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya on his birthday.



The President's Media Unit stated that the President had visited the Mahanayake Thero at Mount Lavania, Dharmapalarama Viharaya, yesterday to wish for his birthday,



The Most Venerable Kotugoda Dhammawasa Mahanayaka Thero has blessed the President for the next five years, wishing him blessings to develop the country that the people aspire for and to bring lasting peace and prosperity to the country.