President+and+Prime+Minister+congratulate+India+on+Republic+Day

Monday, 27 January 2020 - 10:32

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has extended his congratulations to India on the 71st Republic day of India.



In an announcement on the Republic Day of India, held yesterday, the President has said that Sri Lanka and India have a unique relationship which is being strengthened day by day.

The President’s congratulatory message states that he is hopeful of further strengthening the relations between the two countries.

In a congratulatory message, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse stated that the relationship between Sri Lanka and India is based on mutual friendship.