Final test report confirm 4 patients have not contracted the virus, 10 patients suspected of Coronavirus in IDH hospital Health Ministry convenes technical units - Separate counter for passengers from China at Katunayaka

Monday, 27 January 2020 - 10:26

National Infectious Diseases Hospital stated that the tests done on the 4 patients confirm they have not contracted the Coronavirus.



Three Chinese nationals and a Sri Lankan were admitted with such symptoms to the hospital yesterday and day before yesterday.



In addition, an Indonesian female passenger and a Pakistani passenger, who arrived here from Malaysia, were admitted to IDH.



However, the Borella Medical Research Institute states that it has not received samples of the two patients thus far.



The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry together with the Foreign Relations ministry and the Katunayake Airport have launched a special program to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus in the island.



Health Services Director General Dr Anil Jasinghe told our news team that a discussion will be held to obtain technical advice to assist in preventing the disease.



Meanwhile, GMOA media spokesman Dr Samantha Ananda stated that the medical staff attached to all government hospitals have been educated on the disease.



In addition, airport authorities have installed a separate counter for the passengers coming from China.



In addition, special scan machines have been installed to check passengers for flu and other symptoms.



Ten people, including seven foreigners, have been admitted to IDH hospital also known as the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, on suspicion of contracting the coronavirus.



A spokesman for the hospital stated that 3 Sri Lankans were among them.



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed to appoint a National Action Committee to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Sri Lanka.



Accordingly, a committee has been appointed for the implementation of health measures and future programs to prevent the spread of the virus.



The Committee comprises of 15 members including Additional Secretary to the President, Rear Admiral Jayanath Colombage, Secretary to the Health Ministry, Bhadrani Jayawardene and Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.



The committee will meet today at 5.00 pm under the patronage of the Minister of Health to discuss future measures and security measures to be implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



