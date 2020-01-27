G.L Peiris states that they will receive 2/3rd Majority at the General Election

Monday, 27 January 2020 - 13:24

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna states that they are confident that the government will be able to secure a two-thirds majority at the next general election.

The Chairman of the party, Prof. GL Peiris made this statement participating at a press conference held today (27) at the party office in Nelum Mawatha, Battaramulla today.

He further stated that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will contest the forthcoming parliamentary election from the Kurunegala district.



