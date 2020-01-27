A+group+of+farmers+arrive+at+the+Human+Rights+Commission

Monday, 27 January 2020 - 13:34

The All Ceylon Farmers' Federation arrive at the Human Rights Commission today (27) for the hearing of the complaint lodged by some farmers of the association.

They had filed a complaint stating that 13,000 families belonging to the Polpithigama Divisional Secretariat in the Kurunegala District had not been given the drought relief due to them for the year 2018.