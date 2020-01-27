Southern+province+prepared+for+the+corona+virus

Monday, 27 January 2020 - 13:44

Southern Province Health Services Director Chandima Sirithunga states that steps have been taken to educate all sectors of the Southern Province on what measures should be taken to protect against the deadly coronavirus virus.

He said that a larger portion of Chinese tourists visit the Southern Province and that there are Chinese in works sites in the area.

Therefore, the Health Department of the Southern Province has taken steps to educate the hotel owners and the heads of the work sites on the dangers posed with Coronavirus.

Accordingly, it is reported that Southern Provincial Director of Health Services Chandima Sirithunga has advised that all persons who have come to Sri Lanka within two weeks from Wuhan Province, China should be investigated and if they have fever or any other symptoms, they should be immediately directed to the IDH hospital.