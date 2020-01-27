Monday, 27 January 2020 - 13:12

Corona virus continues to spread,Death toll 80; 324 in critical condition - Chinese premier Li Keqiang visits Wuhan

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang became the most senior Chinese leader to visit Wuhan since the city was struck by the outbreak of a deadly virus that has spread across the country and sparked global concern.



The virus toll has spiked to 80 dead, despite a huge lockdown of Wuhan and Hubei province, home to the majority of fatalities from a disease that has infected more than 2,700 people nationwide so far.



The number of deaths from the flu-like virus in Hubei province, including Wuhan city, climbed from 56 to 76 overnight, , with four deaths elsewhere in China.



Hong Kong authorities barred residents of China's Hubei province, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, from entering the city, in response to mounting pressure to enact preventative measures to contain the spreading epidemic.