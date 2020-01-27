No Sri Lankan in China has contracted the corona virus - Ministry of Foreign Relations

Monday, 27 January 2020 - 16:47

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Relations stated that its embassy has confirmed that while there are approximately 860 Sri Lankans across China, none of them have contracted coronavirus.

In the meantime, for people who wish to travel to Sri Lanka from China, there is a 50 per cent discount on airline tickets from SriLankan Airlines.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that information could be obtained by dialing 0094 77777 1979 /

In the meantime, the President’s media unit stated that the Sri Lankan embassy in China has informed that 21 students from Tianjin in China have left for Sri Lanka this afternoon.