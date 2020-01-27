SRI+LANKA+BEGINS+EVACUATION+OF+STUDENTS+FROM+CORONAVIRUS+HIT+CHINESE+CITIE+PRECAUTIONARY+MEASURES+INTENSIFIED+AT+COLOMBO+AND+GALLE+PORTS

Meanwhile, the President’s Media Unit stated that steps have been taken to bring down 21 students who were standard in Tianjin city.
At the same time, Health Services Director General Dr Anil Jasinghe says that measures have been taken to prevent spreading the disease at Colombo and Galle ports.
At the same time, Sri Lankan airlines has officered 50% discount on tickets for Sri Lankans to fly back home due to the epidemic.
Further information about the discounted tickets could be obtained by contacting
0094-777-771-979.