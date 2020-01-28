Tuesday, 28 January 2020 - 6:48

Trump offers China 'any help' needed as Wuhan virus toll hits 81

The number of people killed in China by the new coronavirus has risen to 82, with almost 3,000 confirmed ill.



The national New Year holiday has been extended by three days to Sunday, in an attempt to contain the spread.



The number of deaths in Hubei rose from 56 to 76, with six deaths elsewhere. Wuhan is in lockdown and several other cities have imposed travel bans.



Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump offered China "any help that is necessary" yesterday, to control the coronavirus outbreak in the central city of Wuhan, adding that they have offered China and President Xi Jinping any help that is necessary, and that their experts are extraordinary!



There have been no deaths outside China.



