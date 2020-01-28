Tuesday, 28 January 2020 - 8:03

Dust particles in air to increase today and tomorrow in several cities including Colombo

The national building research organization says that the dust particles in the air will increase today and tomorrow in several cities including Colombo.



Senior scientist for the NBRO Sarath Premasiri noted that there was a slight increase seen yesterday as well.



He added that the cause for this increase is a extreme air pollution in Asian countries.



