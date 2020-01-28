Tuesday, 28 January 2020 - 10:01

United Nations praises China

The United Nations has commended China for its efforts to control the coronavirus epidemic.



The Secretary General of the organization, Antonio Gutierrez, has stated that he is confident of China's ability to control the situation.



The Secretary General of the United Nations has made this statement during a discussion with the Chinese Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mr. Xu Jung.



The United Nations Permanent Representative to the United Nations in China, Xu Jung, said that the Chinese government has taken swift and strong measures to prevent the spread of the virus across the country and to address the needs of the people.



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez has said that they are ready to extend any support and assistance required by China to overcome the situation.



In the meantime, the first patient with coronavirus has been reported from Germany.



The patient has been reported from Sternberg, Munich, Germany, but his nationality or age has not yet been disclosed.



In Britain, 73 patients suspected of contracting the coronavirus have been cleared after examinations.



The World Health Organization has announced that people infected with coronavirus have been reported in 11 countries around the world.



However, three days ago, the World Health Organization stated that the coronavirus was not a global crisis.



The World Health Organization's response to the coronavirus has been severely criticized by foreign commentators.



