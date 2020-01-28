Tuesday, 28 January 2020 - 9:53

12 major hospitals prepared to face coronavirus

7,435

Views

The Ministry of Health states that 12 major hospitals covering all provinces have been prepared to face coronavirus.



Speaking the Hiru news team, the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that 12 hospitals including the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH), Colombo North, Gampaha, Ratnapura, Badulla and Karapitiya have been prepared in this manner.



Meanwhile, the Schools, Health and Nutrition Division of the Ministry of Education has made a request to the Ministry of Health.



This is to provide a leaflet to schools regarding the steps to be taken to protect from the coronavirus infection.



