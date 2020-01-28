Tuesday, 28 January 2020 - 11:49

Discussion at the Ministry of Tourism regarding coronavirus

1,385

Views

Minister of Tourism Promotion Arundika Fernando states that measures will be taken to look into the places previously visited by the Chinese woman who was identified by the IDH hospital for being infected with the coronavirus.



He further stated that a special discussion will be held in his ministry this afternoon regarding the impact of corona virus on the tourism industry in Sri Lanka and regarding measures required to face the situation.