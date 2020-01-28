Tuesday, 28 January 2020 - 11:51

Three suspects arrested for gem mining without a license

Two gem miners have been arrested in Kilani Estate in Bogawantalawa for mining without a license.



The three suspects were arrested during a special raid conducted by the police in the area yesterday.



They are residents of Bogawantalawa and Thalawakele, aged 21 and 22 years.







