Woman stabbed to death in Badulla

A woman has been stabbed to death with a sharp weapon in the Kailagoda area in Badulla.



The body of the woman with cut injuries was found this morning on the road in the area, according to information received on the police hotline.



The deceased was a 48-year-old resident of the area.



Police state that the suspects involved in the incident have not yet been identified.