Luxury+jeep+and+three-wheeler+collide+on+the+access+road+to+Pinnaduwa+Expressway+

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 - 14:43

A luxury jeep and a three-wheeler collided head-on, at the access road to the Pinnaduwa Expressway this morning (28).

According to reports the driver of the three-wheeler has died on the spot.

The luxury jeep that was arriving to reach Colombo along the Southern Expressway collided with the three-wheeler that was headed towards Galle. The three-wheeler had been dragged along the road from the impact of the accident.

The driver of the jeep has been arrested over the accident and the Akmeemana Police are conducting further investigations.