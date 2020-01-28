Government+Medical+Officers+request+authorities+to+pay+immediate+attention+to+prevent+the+spread+of+coronavirus

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 - 15:37

The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) states that special attention should be given by health authorities and all other officials to prevent the spread of the deadly new coronavirus in the country.

Issuing a statement, they state that the Ministry of Health has issued a general guideline on disease management. The Government Medical Officers Association points out that according to that guideline, everyone has a responsibility to control the illness and the disease.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Health, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that special protective suits have been provided to the health workers who treat people who are admitted to hospitals suspected of contracting the coronavirus.

He was speaking at a press conference held at the Information Department today.

In the meantime, a medical certificate has been made compulsory for visas for Chinese nationals entering Kazakhstan.

Foreign media reports state that Kazakhstan has taken steps to suspend the issuance of visas to Chinese nationals at the airport on arrival as a security measure.