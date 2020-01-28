Tuesday, 28 January 2020 - 16:44
Sixty-one men who received firearms training with Sharan further remanded
61 suspects who underwent arms training under Saharan Hashim, the leader of the banned terrorist organization, the National Thawheed Jamaat Organization, have been remanded until the 11th of next month.
This was when the suspects were produced before Batticaloa Acting Magistrate S. Thiyageswaran today.
The suspects who received training at the National Thawheed Jamaat Organization Headquarters in Nuwara Eliya, are residents of Kattankudy in Batticaloa.
