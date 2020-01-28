Signs+of+the+Chinese+woman+who+contracted+coronavirus+recovering+-Another+Chinese+national+with+coronavirus+symptoms+hospitalized+today

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 - 17:26

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases states that the Chinese woman who was hit by the coronavirus has been recovering.

Specialist doctor Ananda Wijewickrama stated that the patient could be discharged in another two days.

He further said the patient does not show any complications and has been recovering.

The patient from Hubei Province, China, where coronavirus was reported for the first time, has arrived in the country on a tour on January 19.

She has visited Sigiriya, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Ahungalle and Katunayake.

Accordingly, health authorities ordered to inspect the hotels, which accommodated the patient.

Another Chinese national with suspicious symptoms of coronavirus was admitted to the IDH in Angoda this noon.

A senior officer attached to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases said the patient who sought treatment for a flu and cough was hospitalized later.

The Ministry of Health states that 12 major hospitals covering all provinces have been prepared to face coronavirus.

Speaking to our news team, the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that 12 hospitals including the National Institute of Infectious Diseases IDH, Colombo North, Gampaha, Ratnapura, Badulla and Karapitiya have been prepared in this manner.



