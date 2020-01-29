Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 7:25
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
A powerful magnitude-7.7 earthquake struck in the sea south of Cuba on Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the International Tsunami Information Center said.
The epicentre of the earthquake, initially reported as magnitude 7.3 before being upgraded, was between Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba, at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles (10 km). VIDEO
