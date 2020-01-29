Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 9:17

93 more arrive from China; Reports of 7 Chinese nationals at IDH expected today

93 Sri Lankans have arrived in the island from China.



The airport health division noted that 68 students from China arrived last evening from Gwangsho via China Southern Airlines and Air China.



Further 25 others also arrived in the island through Sri Lankan airlines early this morning.



Upon inspection of their health conditions, they were directed to their respective residences.



Meanwhile, Infectious diseases hospital, continues to treat a Chinese woman who has contracted the Corono virus and 8 others.



Last evening a hotel worker who had visited the Balapitiya hospital for treatment had been transferred to IDH.



A doctor of the hospital noted that 7 out of the 8 currently receiving treatment are Chinese nationals.



The reports pertaining to these 7 are to be received this evening.



It was reported yesterday that the Chinese woman who tested positive for the Corona virus is recovering.



A doctor for the hospital noted that she would be discharged in another two days or so.



He added that as there are no additional complications it is believed that her health is improving.



The 43 year old Chinese national had arrived in Sri Lanka from the Hubei province on the 19th of January along with a group.



She was admitted to IDH owing to running a fever prior to her departure.



It was then that confirmations were received that she had contracted the Corona virus.



Further the prime minister’s office noted that health units have taken measures according to international standards to contain the spreading of the Corona virus within the country.



The prime minister’s office issuing a communique noted that there is no cause for unnecessary panic.



The communique elaborates on several other measures taken to prevent the spreading of virus.



The PMO added that a clear guidelines on managing the current situation has been provided to all officials by the health ministry.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had also mentioned this during a discussion held with several officers from various sectors last evening.



However during a media briefing held last evening in Colombo, The director general of health services, Specialist doctor, Anil Jasinghe explained regarding the measures taken so far to contain the spreading of corona virus.