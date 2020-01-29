Corona spread to 17 countries - World Health Organization Team to China

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 10:28

Foreign media reports that coronavirus infected patients have been reported in 17 countries other than China.

106 people have died of coronavirus and 4,600 people have been infected. More than 4,500 of the infected people are from China.

The largest number of cases have been reported from Thailand, apart from China, followed by the US, Japan, Canada, Germany and France.

However, there are fewer than 80 cases reported in all other countries including Sri Lanka, except China.

A team from the World Health Organization (WHO) is planning to leave to China.

It has been reported yesterday that an antibiotic that can fight the coronavirus has been found.

The People's Daily of China has stated that the antibiotic, introduced by the Shanghai National Institutes of Health, is being sprayed into the throat as a liquid.

It is reported that Beijing and Shanghai administration have taken measures to keep the 14-day quarantine center for the people arriving from Hubei that has reported the highest number of infected people.

All major cities in Hubei province including Wuhan, are now closed. The city has a population of 11 million people and a large group of expatriates.

The first ward complex of the hospital that is to be constructed in 15 days, which will house a thousand beds, is nearing completion.

The Chinese media reported stating that a mother suspected of being infected with coronavirus, had a successful childbirth at Wuhan Hospital.