An+instruction+to+Government+officers+from+Prime+Minister

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 9:18

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that government officers should issue circulars for ensuring efficient work and not for stalling on-going work.

The prime minister said so while participating at the progress review meeting held at the Finance, and Economic and Policy Development Ministry yesterday.

During the meeting the Prime Minister pointed out that due to the decisions the previous Government had taken for inconveniencing government officers, government service had become ineffective to some extent.

On this occasion the Prime Minister said further that public service would be revamped to the level of the public being served by speedily.