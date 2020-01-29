Public+Opinion+sought+on+MCC+agreement

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 10:09

The panel of experts studying the MCC agreement has decided to consult the public regarding the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister's Office announced that any person, association or institution will have the opportunity to submit their views, information, evaluations or proposals to the Committee on the content and impact of the agreement.

This should be submitted in writing before the 15th of February, to the Chairman, Committee appointed to study the M.C.C. agreement, Nelum Piyasa, Temple Trees, Colombo 03 by mail or by sending an e-mail to mccreview@pmoffice.com.gov.lk .

If the committee decides that there is a need for further exploration of the ideas and proposals submitted, it has been decided to give an opportunity to share before the committee.

The Committee also requests that the names of those who are submitting their ideas or the name institutions to be forwarded with the contact number, address and email address.